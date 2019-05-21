Humans could be impacting the health of whales in B.C.

Boaters in BC and Washington State are being asked to keep their distance from whales. One orca is showing signs of “peanut head.” It’s a deformity that happens when wales are malnourished. J-17, or Prince Angeline as she’s also known, was a healthy size in 2015. Images in 2018 showed her substantially smaller and she appeared even thinner in a photo taken last week.

A Contagious pathogen can be especially deadly to those already sick

There are concerns about a potential outbreak of a “fungal superbug” in Canada. Doctors are being warned about the extremely contagious pathogen as it is resistant to most medications and can be especially dangerous for anyone who is already sick. Apparently, it is easily spread through skin contact and hard to kill.

Canada and U.S. lift tariffs on steel and aluminum

The tariffs between Canada and the U.S. on steel and aluminum have been officially lifted. Canada also got back almost $1.3 billion from the tariffs over the last year. U.S. president Donald Trump originally implemented the tariffs calling imports a threat to the country’s national security. Canada called the tariffs illegal and had been working to lift them.

Screen time making it tougher on teens to sleep

A new study suggests that Teenagers who have trouble sleeping can fix that with less screen time. The report was released at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting. It said teenagers sleeping patterns can be corrected after just one week of cutting down on screen time before bed. The study adds teenagers who were on their devices for more than four hours take an additional 30 minutes to get to sleep.

Accused shooter who killed 51 in a New Zealand mosque gets charged with terrorism.

The New Zealand mosque shooter has been charged with terrorism. The 28-year-old from Australia was already facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly killing 51 people in the May 15 shootings. The new charge comes with a maximum penalty of life in prison. It will be the first time the country has used the law since it was created after the 9/11 attacks on America.