POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River Chamber of Commerce has pulled back its request for a $40 licensing initiative for new businesses in the city.

According to a letter from the chamber to Mayor Dave Formosa and council, following the chamber’s AGM and a recent meeting, its board of directors passed a unanimous motion to rescind the request to the City of Powell River.

The Powell River Chamber of Commerce had a proposal in front of the city, mandating that all new and existing businesses in the community join the chamber.

Back in February, Chamber past president Cory Carr explained how the process works.

“The general concept is that we would add $40 onto the cost of the business license for the year,” Carr said. “What this would do is automatically give you a Chamber of Commerce membership.”

In the letter, the chamber noted that “after further discussion and input from business and the non-business community, we feel that other, more amicable, options exist to continue building our working relationship with City Council, other business-related organizations and the general public.”

The letter added that the chamber is “a value-added community organization and as such we offer much to the overall City and surrounding area residents.”

It cited the examples of all-candidates forums, newcomers socials, annual business awards, Ministers luncheons and above all, an office location at the gateway to Powell River for tourists, transient boaters, new residents and new and established entrepreneurs.

“The board of directors and staff at the Chamber of Commerce, are now working on a proposal to further collaborate with the City (through) a funding request for all we provide for the City and surrounding areas,” the letter states.

“A letter of request will be forthcoming. All in all, we look forward to our growing and mutual commitment to provide the best possible services to both our organization and the City.”