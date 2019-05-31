VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – The annual minimum wage increase for B.C residents will begin tomorrow.

As of Saturday, June 1st, the general hourly minimum wage in B.C will increase from $12.65 an hour, to $13.85.

This is the second of four annual increases for B.C.’s lowest-paid workers, which are scheduled for June 1st every year.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the increases are a result of recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, to advise government on an approach to raising provincial minimum wages with increases that are regular, measured and predictable.

The minimum wage for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders will also increase.

Liquor servers will receive incremental increases on June 1 each year, until the general minimum wage is reached of at least $15.20 in 2021.

Resident caretakers will receive a 9.5 per cent increase this June, followed by increases of, 5.4% and 4.1%, in 2020 and 2021 respectively (wages vary depending on building size).

Live-in camp leaders will receive the same per cent increases as resident caretakers, until they reach $121.65/day in 2021.

Live-in home support workers will see abolishment of the alternate minimum wage, as it covers very few or no workers. The general minimum wage will apply to any workers remaining in this category.

By June 2021, British Columbia’s general minimum wage will rise to at least $15.20 per hour, and the separate lower liquor server wage will be eliminated.