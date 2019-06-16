VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – The provincial government is providing a million dollars in support of programs that improve men’s mental health.

Three programs will receive funding: Don’t Change Much, You Check, and DUDES Club. Each program is designed to encourage men to take small steps that lead to better and healthier lifestyles. The programs are under the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF), which will be distributing the funds.

“The long-term impact of programs such as DUDES Club, designed to support Indigenous men, is to reduce illness and help improve quality of life,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said.

Don’t Change Much is an online resource with recipes and ways to get active. You Check is an online questionnaire for men to determine where their health is at.

DUDES (Downtown Urban Knights Defending Equality and Solidarity) Club helps Indigenous men come together for events and activities that focus on spiritual, physical, mental and emotional health.

CMHF will use the funding to expand DUDES Club to other communities across the province and increase site traffic for the online resources. It will also use the funds to finalize the Don’t Change Much phone app.