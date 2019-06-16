Powell River RCMP responded to 112 calls since June 6th. That includes seven calls for theft, three for impaired driving, three assaults, one break and enter, and three calls for mischief.

Those calls included one for impaired driving on June 8th. Around 3:14am police stopped a vehicle on Joyce Avenue well below the speed limit.

The 61-year-old female driver showed signs of alcohol impairment. A breath sample was given and registered a fail. She has been issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Also among the calls was for theft of over $1000. On June 11th around nine in the morning, police responded to a house near Marine Avenue.

Sometime in the past 2-3 weeks, a bike and two sets of car rims were stolen from the residence.

The bike is a black and white Giant bike valued at approximately $800. The car rims were described as a set of factory Monte Carlo rims, and a set of aluminum rims (without tires) with a circle design. The rims are valued at approximately $600 for each set.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).