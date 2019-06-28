Powell River is getting some unconditional funding from the provincial government.

In total, the province is giving out $110 million which is meant for things like investments in infrastructure, such as water and sewer, and services like policing. Powell River’s total piece of the pie is $465,510.

Of that, $347,636 is coming from the Small Community Grants program, and $117,874 is from Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Transfers.

“We recognize that local governments need our support to provide many of the services people need to feel safe and thrive in a healthy environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These annual provincial grants help communities pay for expensive infrastructure projects and important community safety and policing services.”

The Small Community Grants program is for municipalities with less than 20,000 people. The Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Transfers are for municipalities with populations of 5,000 or more that are directly responsible for paying for policing services to help pay for those services.