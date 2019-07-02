The Sunshine Coast Connector bus service will be reducing is operating time from 12 months to four throughout the year.(Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast Connector/Facebook)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – Those looking to travel between Powell River, Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast will have to find a different way come this fall.

The Sunshine Coast Connector bus service will be reducing is operating time from 12 months to four throughout the year.

Owner of the service, Dmitry Tyunin says they simply don’t have enough passengers to support service all year round.

“We don’t have enough people for Winter and springtime, and this is why we need to do deductions.”

Tyunin added that the majority of passengers are tourists who only come during the summer months.

“Our stats for more than three years shows that 90 percent of our clients are tourists or visitors, local people use car-sharing programs, they use friends, they don’t need it.”

The company has sent the application to reduce the service and if it’s approved, the last trip will be September 9th or 10th of this year.

The service would then start up again in May of 2020.