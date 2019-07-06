The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

COMOX, B.C – Passengers travelling to Powell River Monday should expect heavy traffic Monday.

BC Ferries says more people will be using the route as the BC Bike Race takes place in the area.

Very heavy traffic is expected on the 9:55am, 3:25pm and 7:10pm sailings from Comox to Powell River.

An additional round-trip sailing has also been added leaving Comox at 10:30pm and departing from Powell River at 11:59pm.

