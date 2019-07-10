Houses being purchased for over $1M down over 30% in Vancouver

Luxury real estate sales continue a downward trend in Vancouver. The Canadian Press cited a Sotheby’s International Realty Canada report which tracked homes that sold in the millions across Canada. Houses that went for over $1 million dropped 33 per cent in the city and the same decline was seen in sales over $4 million.

Britain health partnering with Amazing to use smart speaker for medical advice

Critics warned about risks to privacy as Britain wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to give medical advice. According to The Associated Press, the U.K. health care service said the system would be able to give quick and accurate medical information. They believed it would be especially useful for seniors but others are worried about Amazon sharing the data.

Illegal cannabis almost $5 cheaper than legal version

Black market marijuana is getting cheaper while the legal version keeps getting more expensive. The CBC cited a report from Statistics Canada which said the price difference is almost $5 a gram. StatsCan based the findings on 572 voluntary responses. Canadian’s were asked how often they use the drug and what they pay for it.