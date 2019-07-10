Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – The City of Powell River is looking to replace its current fire hall.

At its last council meeting, discussions were brought up to introduce an advisory committee.

The committee would take a look at the current emergency services building and determine if it needed to be replaced.

Once people have shown interest in joining the committee council will decide on the final members.

In December 2013 council decided that the empty property at 7104 Barnet Street would be

the future location of an emergency services facility.

The property is beside the Powell River’s RCMP detachment.