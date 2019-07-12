The smell of sawdust and the sound of chainsaws will fill the air this weekend.

The annual Powell River Logger Sports are set to take over Willingdon Beach and Loggers Memorial Bowl both Saturday and Sunday. The field of contestants includes people from all over the world, from places like the United States, New Zealand, Austria, and Germany.

Premier John Horgan will be there as well. He’s expected to be in attendance on Sunday at Willingdon Beach and to take part in some of the festivities.

Nicholas Simons, the Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA, will be with Horgan. Simons will also be part of the opening ceremony on Saturday.