Canada’s trade agreement with UN begins ratification

Justin Trudeau is hoping for a win on the international trade front as he welcomes UN leaders to a meeting in Montreal. The Canadian Press reports that the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and the UN is being ratified in France. Canada has experienced some difficult year’s renegotiation the NAFTA deal.

El Chapo will spend rest of life in prison

Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will spend the rest of his life in a US prison. According to The Associated Press, Guzman was notorious for killing, bribing and tunnelling his way out of trouble. The 62-year old was handed a life sentence plus 30 years. Guzman was also ordered to pay over $12 billion.

Users allowing Faceapp to distribute personal information

An app that ages people’s pictures is going viral on social media but users could be giving away too much personal information. Privacy experts say users need to read the agreement. According to CTV, those using the app are allowing it to have an irrevocable license to use, reproduce, publish and distribute any information they provide.