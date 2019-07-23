Savary Island celebrated its 19th annual Triathlon over the weekend, helping its volunteer fire department.

Every year $1,000 from the race goes towards the fire hall to help with extra costs.

The run takes competitors from one end of the island to the other with different sections of the race taking place in the ocean, along sandy roads and through trails.

The focus of the event is to create a fun environment while helping out the Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Event Director Louise Harding says 42 individuals and 23 relay teams took part in this years race.