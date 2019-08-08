qathet Regional District’s plan to fund a new fire hall in Lund has been approved.

The district can borrow up to $753,153 to pay for the project. The support is coming from the Alternate Approval Process.

The Lund Fire hall is one of two fire halls within the Northside Volunteer Fire Department service area. The district says the current fire hall, which was built in the 1970s, is too small for modern fire vehicles and equipment. There are also ”significant structural deficiencies that need to be addressed.”

The plan for the new fire hall will see it built on Larson Road on land that was donated to the NVFD by local residents. It’s bigger than the property the current fire hall sits on, which the district says means ample parking space for volunteers as well as an opportunity for outdoor training on-site, something that has not been possible in the past.

The new location, 700 metres south of the current fire hall, should also help improve fire service coverage to areas in the Okeover area. Fire Chief Jim Brown says the replacement fire hall will better position the NVFD for the coming decades.

Construction is expected to begin early next year.