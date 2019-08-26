One of the new bus stops (supplied by the qathet Regional District)

qathet Regional District has installed some new bus shelters.

Four of them have gone in Electoral Areas A and C. They were built with some financial help from BC Transit.

The new bus shelters can be found at the Downtown Lund, Craig Road South, Black Point North and Lang Bay North bus stops. The district says customer and driver feedback were used to decide on the locations, adding more shelters may be installed “at key route locations in the future.”

It’s hoping the permanent shelters will give regional transit use a boost. Regional transit service is essential for connecting rural communities to urban centers to access critical services.

The district says the shelters give riders greater security and accessibility. Accessibility to transit, it adds, is essential to reducing the region’s carbon footprint and to delivering key services for all areas of the qRD.