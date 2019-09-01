BC Parks have a new policy concerning e-bike use on park trails. (Pixabay)

Electric bikes are becoming more and more popular.

In response to this, BC Parks is implementing a new policy for e-bikes.

The new policy will follow a classification system that industry and other government bodies already use. This means e-bikes will only be allowed in certain areas in provincial parks, depending on its classification.

Those with Class 1 e-bikes can ride on any BC Parks trail where mountain bikes and other cycling is already allowed.

Class 2 and 3 owners can only ride on trails or roadways designated for motorized vehicles. Those using adaptive bikes can ride on trails designated for Class 1 e-bike use.

The new policy is now in effect in provincial parks.

Cycling in parks can have an impact on the trails, as well as wildlife. The province says e-bikes allow more riders on the trails. They also allow more people to reach areas previously available to a few, which could lead to more pressure on sensitive wildlife and ecosystems.

For more information on e-bike classification, you can visit BC Parks’ site.