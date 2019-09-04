School District 47 Powell River has set a new French immersion enrolment record this year.

This comes on the heels of a report that shows more students in British Columbia are taking part in the program than ever before. This year there are 164 students in SD 47 taking French immersion, or 7.16 per cent of the entire student body. Overall across BC 53,995 students are enrolled, or 9.49 per cent of the total number.

According to Stats Canada, Canadians who speak both French and English earn, on average, 10 per cent more, and have a lower unemployment rate, compared to Canadians who only speak one of the two Official Languages.