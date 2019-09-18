Health Canada has asked all healthcare workers to ask patients with breathing problems about vaping

Canada has its first respiratory illness that may be linked to vaping. The case has been discovered in southern Ontario. More details are expected later this afternoon. There have been hundreds of respiratory illnesses and seven deaths in the U.S. linked to vaping.

Party Leaders crisscross the country making campaign promises

Day eight on the federal election campaign has seen more promises from the main party leaders. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says if re-elected his government would increase old-age security at age 75 and increase CPP survivor’s benefits. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his plans for universal dental care for households making less than $70,000 a year. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer promised a full review of federal business subsidies that benefitted shareholders instead of protecting jobs.

Inflation rate dips slightly in August

You may not believe it today but lower gas prices held down Canada’s inflation rate. Stats Can said the decline in the price at the pumps along with lower prices for pork because of tougher restrictions in China, and lower prices for fresh vegetables held inflation at 1.9- percent in August.