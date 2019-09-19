Party leaders chastise Trudeau for “racist” photos from his past

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in crisis management mode after Time Magazine published a picture of him in brownface. The photo is from a yearbook of a Vancouver school he taught at in 2001. It shows him dressed up as Aladdin at an “Arabian Nights” themed dinner. Trudeau apologized and said he should have known better. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called it a lack of judgment and integrity, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said it’s troubling and insulting. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May tweeted she was deeply shocked by the racism shown in the photo. A second picture of Trudeau in blackface in a highschool performance has also surfaced.

Horgan moves to fourth in approval among Premiers

British Columbians approval of Premier John Horgan is increasing. According to the latest DARTMaru BluePoll, Horgan’s rating is up to 47 per cent, overtaking New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for fourth-highest approval of all premiers.

London teen put on life support because of e-cigarette habit

Canada has its first case of severe respiratory illness because of vaping. A southern Ontario teen was admitted to hospital and put on life support because of his vaping habit. He has since recovered. The teen was using e-cigarettes daily and a medical officer for the London health unit said it is important that people understand vaping does have health risks.

Tim Hortons pulls plant-based meat from all but two provinces

Riding the Beyond Meat wave hasn’t paid off for Tim Hortons. The restaurant chain will pull its plant-based protein sandwiches from every province except Ontario and B.C. The offer will only be available in other provinces while supplies last.