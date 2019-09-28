Month long road closure on Field Street
Road work (Supplied by the City of Powell River)
Work on a new watermain line on Field Street starts on Monday. That means road closure.
Field Street will be shut down from Manson Avenue to 7394 Field Street. It’ll be local traffic only. There may also be brief interruptions to the water service.
The work will last about a month with the city expecting it to wrap up on October 25th. The city calls the job “a necessary lifecycle change to upgrade aging infrastructure.”