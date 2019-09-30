Voters hit the polls in just 21 days

Exactly three weeks left for candidates to sway the minds of voters heading into the federal election. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has spent a week straight on the west coast. Green Leader Elizabeth May is also in B.C. and will make an announcement around noon local time. Meanwhile, Conservative and Liberal leaders Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau are both in Toronto. Scheer is touring local businesses. Trudeau is expected to make an announcement on gun violence.

Trudeau losing support from young voters

The younger generation of voters seem to be pivoting off support for the Liberal Party. The Latest numbers from Nanos Research shows support for Trudeau from 18 to 29-year-olds dropped over 10 points down to 24 per cent. The decline came within a day of his talk with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The Conservative, Green and People’s parties saw increases in support from Youth. NDP had a decrease of less than one per cent.

THC may have played a role in vaping related illnesses in U.S.

Canadian cannabis companies are hoping the country doesn’t heed the warning given by the U.S. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people to avoid vaping with products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The organization said it likely played a role in the over 800 confirmed cases of vaping-related illnesses south of the border