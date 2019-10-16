Waves are pictured off the Courtenay River during a wind storm on Thursday, December 21st, 2018/(Photo taken by James Wood, MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are under a wind warning.

Environment Canada says southeast winds of 70 km/h will develop over exposed coastal sections of East Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay, and the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Saltery Bay this morning.

The winds are expected to calm down early this afternoon as the system moves inland.

As a result of the winds, the following ferry trips have been cancelled:

The 9:55am ferry leaving Comox to Powell River (Westview).

The 11:50am sailing leaving Powell River (Westview) to Comox.

Stay tuned to alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To see current ferry cancellations visit the BC Ferries website here.