It’s election day in Canada
Voters across Canada will be going to the polls to decide how the country’s 43rd parliament will look.
The polls are open in British Columbia from 7:00am to 7:00pm.
Bring your voter registration card and photo ID when you go to cast your ballot.
If you didn’t get a registration card you can go to https://elections.ca/home.aspx to find your polling station.
We’ll have live coverage of tonight’s election results after the polls close.