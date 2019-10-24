B.C. becomes first province to implement United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People

British Columbia’s government has become the first province to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Legislation introduced Thursday mandates the government to bring provincial laws and policies into harmony with the aims of the declaration. Premier John Horgan says everyone wants to live in a world where Indigenous people and others all have the same standards of living.

Housing markets set to recover over next two years according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

There’s a prediction the housing market is going to recover in the next two years.

After declines in home building, sales and prices, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation predicts housing starts should come in at around 200-thousand units next year. Its latest annual forecast says home sales are expected to increase in the next two years as household disposable income grows and that home prices will start to rise both next year and in 2021.

British Prime Minister wants general election in December

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold a general election on December 12th.

He has announced he plans to ask Parliament to approve the vote, which he calls the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse. Johnson has tried this manoeuvre twice before and lost.