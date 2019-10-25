Bill-41 is the first of its kind in Canada

A review of provincial laws will be part of Bill-41. The bill will bring B.C. in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It will also provide a greater influence to First Nations over lawmaking and resource development. The legislation was introduced yesterday and is the first of its kind in Canada.

Lawsuit to be filed later today

A climate change lawsuit is expected to be filed today against the federal government. Fifteen youth along with the David Suzuki Foundation, which is acting as a partner in the suit, say that young people disproportionately suffer the consequences of climate change. The suit demands the Canadian government cut greenhouse gas emissions to protect young Canadians.

Fellow politicians called the graffiti “disgraceful” and “awful”

Ottawa police are investigating vandalism to Catherine McKenna’s campaign office. Vandals spray painted vulgar names on the outside of the newly elected MP’s office. McKenna has faced sharp criticism in her role as Minister of the Environment and Climate Change over the federal carbon tax. She told the Canadian Press earlier this year online attacks have escalated and she sometimes requires a security detail.