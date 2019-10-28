BC Ferries Powell River to Texada route delayed
BC Ferries logo. (supplied by BC Ferries)
BC Ferries says its route between Powell River and Texada Island is running 30 minutes behind schedule.
It says the vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its radar units.
The service says it appreciates your patience and apologizes for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay.
For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information follow @BCFerries on Twitter or visit the BC Ferries website here.