Rachel Blaney is once again the NDP’s Critic for Veterans Affairs.

The North Island-Powell River MP was reappointed to the position by party leader Jagmeet Singh yesterday.

“I’m really happy to be returning to this portfolio. Veterans issues are very important to my riding and to the country as a whole,” said Blaney. “My team and I have made some very good connections with veterans service, support and advocacy organizations. It is a challenging and complex file, but I look forward to building on that work and looking for solutions to make sure we treat our veterans the dignity they deserve.”

Blaney served as NDP critic for Veterans Affairs for most of 2019 in addition to her role as spokesperson for seniors issues, a file which will now be taken up by Hamilton MP Scott Duvall.

“Scott has been a strong advocate on pension issues for many years and I’m pleased he’s taking on the seniors file which remains very important to me and my riding,” said Blaney.

This comes after Blaney was also named party whip.

“I am also excited for my new role as Whip! It will allow me to take on a more formal leadership role within the House of Commons, working closely with our leader Jagmeet Singh and with the other parties in a minority government situation.”

In announcing the roster of appointments, Jagmeet Singh stated: “Canadians want their leaders to take their health care seriously – make it better and cost less with services like pharmacare and dental care; they want their leaders to take the climate crisis seriously – legislate real targets and move toward clean energy; and they want their leaders to take the challenges they and their families face seriously – make life more affordable and protect and create good jobs. If the government is willing to work with us, my team is ready to deliver for Canadians to help make their lives better and deal with the challenges they face every day.”