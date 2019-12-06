Powell River school support staff have ratified a new deal.

The School District 47 and CUPE Local 476 agreement affects 159 employees. The province says the deal focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair, affordable compensation.

The three-year contract is retroactive back to July 1st of this year and runs until June 30th, 2022. It includes wage increases of two per cent each year plus additional local funds negotiated that will “result in tangible improvements to service delivery.”

With this last batch of ratifications, all 69 K-12 support staff agreements have been settled under the province’s public-sector bargaining mandate.