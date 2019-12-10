All visitors to Vancouver Coastal Health facilities are asked to get immunized or wear a mask if they haven't received their annual flu shot. (Stock Image, Pexels)

All visitors to Vancouver Coastal Health facilities are asked to get immunized or wear a mask if they haven’t received their annual flu shot.

VCH says If you plan to visit any hospitals, long-term care homes, community health care centres or other health facilities from now to the end of the season you should get a flu shot or wear a mask.

Flu shots for visitors are free and are available at your family doctor, walk-in clinics or pharmacies.

People who have not had a flu shot can obtain a surgical mask at a nursing station or outpatient reception desk.

Each year in Canada, VCH says approximately 3,500 people die from the flu and its complications. Hospitalized patients and seniors in long-term care are usually more vulnerable than healthy adults.

Vancouver Coastal Health includes care for more than one million people in communities including Powell River.