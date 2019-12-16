BC Ferries announced the current 1.5 percent fuel surcharge will be removed tomorrow.

The company says over the past 15 years it has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel and when fuel prices are lower, lower fuel prices are passed on to customers through a fuel rebate. When the fuel prices are higher, a fuel surcharge is put in place to cover the additional cost of fuel.

Vice President Alana Gallagher says “the recent decrease in the price of fuel allows us to eliminate the fuel surcharges, which is great news for travellers.”

“We understand that affordability is important to our customers and every bit helps,” she added.

BC Ferries now has five vessels operating on liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner and less expensive fuel than ultra-low sulphur diesel. The company also has two electric battery hybrid Island class vessels on their way to B.C.

Those are planned to enter service next year for the Powell River – Texada Island and Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula routes.

Four more of the Island class vessels will go into service in 2022.