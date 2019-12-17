The Stuff the Trailer fundraiser will be happening for one more week to help raise money for the Powell River Action Food Bank, Provided by Savannah Dee)

The Powell River Action Center Food Bank’s annual Stuff the Trailer fundraiser has almost wrapped up another year.

Manager Savannah Dee says despite tough times, the community has really pulled together.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody but our local community is wonderful and we’re doing great. We’re just over $20,000 in food, cash, cheques, and gift cards donated to us,” said Dee.

She added that with only a week left they are hoping to get as many donations as they can.

“We need every dime we can. Last year we had $75,000 so we will be available for the rest of the month…and I’ll be down here checking every day to add to our total,” Dee added.

If you want to donate to the food back you can do so by dropping off a food donation, sending money via PayPal, or send in a cash/cheque donation in the food banks mailbox.

Dee says the fundraiser wouldn’t be possible without everyone in the community.

“I just want to thank our wonderful community for all they do for us and all the volunteers down here at the Powell River Action Food Bank.”