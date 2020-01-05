A province-wide campaign is bringing awareness to sexual violence.

Rolling out just in time for Frost Week 2020, the campaign is geared towards students in B.C. both on campus and in the community.

Social media ads on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat will remind students that sex without consent is rape and that consent must be voluntary, otherwise it is assault.

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, says the government is ensuring campuses are safer for everyone, regardless of gender expression, identity or sexual orientation.

“Any form of sexual violence or misconduct will not be tolerated,” Mark says. “Frost Week is a time when students gather to socialize and have fun. It’s a good opportunity for renewed dialogue about what constitutes sexual violence and misconduct, and personal responsibilities and choices.”

Back in June 2019, the province announced $760,000 to support a number of initiatives.

This included a plain-language review of policies and processes regarding sexual violence and misconduct, ensuring they are easy to understand.

The funding is also being used to organize resources for post-secondary institutions, allowing them to share best practices and learn from each other.

All 25 of B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions, including North Island College, are required to have sexual violence and misconduct policies.

According to the Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act, institutions must make their policies publicly available.

Private institutions with student residences are also required to have policies in place.