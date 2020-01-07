The province wants to hear from you about climate change.

The B.C. government wants to know how B.C.’s changing climate is affecting you, and what you think needs to be done to prepare for climate change in your community and across the province.

You can share your thoughts and solutions by joining an online discussion.

Discussion points include:

How has climate change affected your community?

How do we prepare for the health impacts of climate change?

What can you and others do to prepare for impacts from climate change?

How are you planning to adapt to the risks and opportunities of a changing climate?

And what education and training will help your community prepare for future climate changes?

This phase of engagement closes this Friday, Jan. 10 at 4:00pm.

To join the discussion, click here.

The province says its CleanBC plan is designed to reduce reducing climate emissions and transform where we live and work, how we get around, and how we power our industry.

It’s developing a climate preparedness and adaptation strategy to, the province says, “help ensure that communities across B.C. can prepare for a changing climate.”