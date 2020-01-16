City crews are working hard to clear snow from roads. (Photo Courtesy of City of Powell River)

The city is back in business after the latest dump of snow.

Buses are running this morning. The first run started roughly 30 minutes late, but are now on schedule.

Garbage pick-up is operating on designated area pick-up days, but is running slower due to the snow.

The city is saying roads are in good condition this morning. Some roads, particularly side streets, are icy.

Residents are asked to leave enough time to reach their destination and use caution for the safety of everyone.

Pedestrians are going to have challenges. Residents and businesses are asked to keep sidewalks cleared.

“City crews are continuing to treat the roads and work will move more into side streets today,” the city said in a release.

“Crews will also be working on clearing parking lots and civic facilities, and as the day progresses, clearing catch basins to allow the melt to drain away.”

The city encourages people, including contractors, not to push snow into the streets as this creates hazards for vehicles and our drivers.

Please continue to use caution while driving and walking.