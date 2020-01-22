The Powell River RCMP is investigating a break and enter on Queens Avenue.

The owner of the house came home Sunday morning to find the back door open. The RCMP says roughly $100 in change and a jewelry box that had some personal documents in it were stolen.

Police are also looking into a theft from a trailer on Nutana Crescent.

Sometime Monday night the trailer was entered and things like jewelry and a laptop were stolen. A Garmin chart plotter was also stolen from a boat on the property. The value of the stolen items is more than $5000.

These calls are among the 99 that the Powell River RCMP responded to in the last week. If you know anything about these thefts you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.