The qathet Regional District is touting new water storage improvements for the Northside Volunteer Fire Department.

The qRD says supply tanks were installed along Malaspina Road that hold over 27,000 gallons of water. They make for improved fire protection capabilities for the Okeover portion of the NVFD service area.

The investment has also resulted in the Fire Underwriters Survey extending the area in which it recognizes the NVFD Superior Tanker Shuttle Service. These properties must be within 8 km of road travel from either of the NVFD fire halls and within 5 km of road travel of a recognized water supply point.

Originally the recognized supply points in the service area included fire hydrants within the Lund and Tla’amin water systems and the water storage tanks at the fire hall on Plummer Creek Road. Now with the recent installation of tanks on Malaspina Road the NVFD has a water supply point serving the Okeover portion of its service area.

Residents within the NVFD service area, and particularly those in the Okeover area, are encouraged to contact their insurers to see about possible insurance rate reductions.