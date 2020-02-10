We have a deal.

Both Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers Union made separate announcements today, that they have agreed to the terms of a tentative collective agreement.

It’s subject to a ratification vote by USW membership.

The USW bargaining committee has advised that they will be recommending that its members accept this agreement.

This could end a strike that has been going on since July 1st.

“Our union is extremely proud of our Members’ solidarity in this extended struggle to achieve a fair Collective Agreement with Western Forest Products and their associated contractors,” said Brian Butler, President of USW Local 1-1937.

“Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until our Members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the terms of the Memorandum of Agreement, which we hope to arrange in a timely manner. I am pleased to report that the tentative agreement does not contain any concessions, which was a key mandate from our Members. The Local union wishes to thank Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers for their assistance in reaching the tentative agreement.

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western, said it’s a “fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our business.”

“This has been a particularly challenging time and I’m pleased that we were able to find common ground through the efforts of all involved.”