Rachel Blaney wants changes made to the public fishing and tourism industry.

The North Island-Powell River MP published an open letter to Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan yesterday asking for more support.

She also wants to see a plan to protect endangered Fraser River chinook.

On Monday, Minister Jordan sent a letter to stakeholders announcing planned regulations for public fishing of chinook salmon.

This successfully rolled over last year’s retention restrictions for a second year while consultations continue.

“The restrictions last year were devastating to many guides, lodges and tackle shops up and down the coast,” says Blaney. “Especially in our smaller communities, we need a sustainable salmon fishery to support our economy, our food security, and our way of life. These restrictions alone will not get us there. We need a real plan and investment in habitat restoration now.”

In her letter to the Minister, Blaney asks for a mark-selective fishery of chinook salmon where public fishers can catch and retain hatchery chinook.

“Allowing fishers to keep hatchery chinook would help our local public fishing businesses survive through this process and the benefits outweigh the costs.”

You can sign a petition to support the mark-selective fishery by getting in touch with Blaney’s office at [email protected] or (250) 287-9388.