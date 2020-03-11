Ron MacLean and Tara Slone were scheduled to host from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio in Campbell River on March 22. The event has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns. (Supplied by Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour)

Hometown Hockey is a no-go in Campbell River.

The celebration is being cancelled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The decision is based on advice to limit large gatherings.

That has prompted Rogers Sports & Media to cancel all Hometown Hockey Tour stops this season, including the one in Campbell River on March 21st and 22nd.

The City of Campbell River has also cancelled related events leading up to the weekend festival including Pop-Up Hockey, and the events on March 20.

“We know a lot of people were looking forward to this event and will be disappointed about the cancellation, but public health is the most important factor in a situation like this,” deputy city manager Ron Neufeld said. “The City has been monitoring the situation closely and taken steps to do our part locally to help limit the spread of the virus. Given how popular this event would have been, and the potential for concern around large gatherings, we understand that, unfortunately, it’s necessary to cancel.”

The city along with the Strathcona Regional District have also decided to scrap locally-organized events such as pop-up hockey, the Friday afternoon events at Spirits Square and the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens.

Sportsnet’s national broadcast of Rogers Hometown Hockey featuring the Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars on Sunday, March 22nd will now be produced from the NHL on Sportsnet studio and will continue to profile local hockey stories from Campbell River.

The city said that you can do your part locally to limit the spread of coronavirus

To limit the spread of coronavirus, it’s working to:

Help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19);

Continue to provide essential community services; and

Increase cleaning and installing hand sanitizer products at its facilities.

To limit the potential spread of the virus, you’re being told to: