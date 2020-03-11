The Powell River RCMP responded to 108 calls in the last week. Those included five thefts and six assaults.

Police also pulled over a vehicle on March 5th at approximately 3:23am on Joyce Avenue at Kamloops Street after it was observed speeding. Police spoke with the 42-year-old female driving the vehicle and say she showed signs of impairment by drug use.

A drug recognition exam was completed for the female and as a result she was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The RCMP is also investigating a break and enter from February 18th. At approximately 9:33am police responded to a break and enter at a business in the 4500 block of Willingdon Avenue. Approximately $100 worth of property was stolen when someone smashed a window at the business and broke in.

Police conducted an examination of the scene and were able to locate fingerprints. As a result, on March 5th, a 23-year-old female was arrested and has been charged with break and enter. The female is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of stolen property and assaulting a police officer in relation to other police files

On March 6th at approximately 11:57am police responded to a report of mischief to a vehicle. Sometime between February 28th and March 2nd a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Willingdon Avenue was spray-painted with graffiti.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.