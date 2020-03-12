A man doing his taxes using a calculator and pencil on a white background

The Canada Revenue Agency is offering free income tax preparation clinics across the province.

Volunteers help complete over half a million tax returns every year for people with a modest income and a simple tax return.

They’re for people with an annual income of $35,000 or less, or a couple that makes $45,000 combined a year or less.

CRA spokesperson Cindy Athwal said you don’t need to have a tax background to volunteer.

“In our program, we are looking for individuals to be greeters, translators, anyone that has good organization skills… anyone who wants to give back to the community, that’s what we’re looking for.”

She added that if you have tax knowledge and want to help someone do their taxes, the CRA offers free training and software.

Athwal said they are always looking for volunteers.

“It could be an organization that would like to step up, or anyone that wants to give back to the community, so no matter what your role, we’re always looking for individuals.”

Clinics are in various locations including schools, churches, seniors’ residences, and nursing homes.

Last year, roughly 2,480 volunteers and 500 community organizations in B.C. and Yukon helped 102,790 people prepare their income tax and benefit returns.

These clinics are usually open until the end of April. To find a clinic near you, go to this website.