The Ministry of Health has launched an online assessment tool for the COVID-19 virus.

It’s designed to determine whether or not you need further assessment or testing.

You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else if they can’t.

Click here to do the assessment.

It includes questions about symptoms such as severe difficulty breathing, fever, severe chest pain, and trouble waking up, among other things.

It also asks:

Did you develop symptoms within 14 days of travel outside Canada?

Did you provide care or have close contact with a person with COVID-19 (probable or confirmed) while they were ill (cough, fever, sneezing, or sore throat)?

Did you have close contact with a person who travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days who has become ill (cough, fever, sneezing, or sore throat)?

The province urges anyone who has symptoms including a fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat, or difficulty breathing to self-isolate for 14 days.

To protect yourself while out in public, wash your hands frequently and maintain a distance of about two metres from others.

For more information on COVID-19, refer to HealthLink BC’s COVID-19 website.