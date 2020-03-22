Garbage tags no longer required in Powell River
There’s some changes coming to garbage and recycling collection in town.
With the on-going COVID-19 situation, the City of Powell River says garbage tags are no longer needed for your first two garbage bags.
Each bag must weigh 12 kilograms or less per single-family household per week.
Any additional bag will require a tag.
Removal of excessive amounts of garbage is still at the discretion of the garbage collector.