3-D rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 (stock image)

British Columbia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 617.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, announced 145 new ones this afternoon.

That number is a combination of cases from both Sunday afternoon and Monday as there was no update on Sunday.

Of those cases, five new ones have been reported in the Island Health region, bringing the current number to 44.

Overall the province says it has done close to 30,000 tests.

Dr. Henry says the good news is that so far, 173 people or 26 per cent of the province’s patients have recovered back to full health.