London Drugs is offering exclusive shopping hours for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

It’s for first responders, and healthcare workers including hospital staff, care homes staff, medical centre employees and pharmacists.

They can have the store to themselves from 8:00pm to 9:00pm Monday to Saturday and 7:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday.

“We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said Clint Mahlman, the company’s president and chief operating officer.

“We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

To gain entry, they’ll have to show their employer ID or credentials from their place of work.

“From pharmacists to hospital staff, paramedics, nursing home employees and volunteers, we applaud all of your heroic work to care for people under these very trying times,” Mahlman said.