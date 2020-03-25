Both the Dinner Rock and Willingdon Beach Campgrounds are closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tla’amin Nation says the Dinner Rock campsite and Rieveley’s Pond Hut will be closed effective immediately.

The City of Powell River says it will no longer take bookings for Willingdon Beach campers as well.

The Willingdon Beach Park and Trail, Millennium Park Trails, and all other Powell River city parks and the Sea Walk will remain open for now.

All news, updates, and changes to the city’s responses and actions due to the COVID-19 situation are posted on the city’s website.