Playgrounds across Powell River are off limits.

The city and School District 47 closed them until further notice due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, said things like children’s playdates and playing on playground equipment can transmit the virus and then be brought home to families.

The playgrounds are now behind tape.

Currently, Willingdon Beach Park and Trail, Millennium Park Trails, all other city parks and the Sea Walk are still open, but that’s being reviewed daily.

