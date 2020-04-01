BC Transit is making some changes to its services in Powell River in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 6th, services will be added on Sundays on all routes with additional trips on routes 1 Townsite and 3 Westview.

Routes 12 Stillwater, 13 Texada Island and 14 Lund will not be affected by this change.

This comes after the company announced it was reducing the number of passengers on board its buses.

With the additional space inside its buses, BC Transit says passengers will be able to move within the bus while keeping the proper physical distance.

BC Transit has already implemented rear door loading and free fares.