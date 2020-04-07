Helping local businesses prepare, persevere, and ultimately prosper as we go through these uncertain times.

That’s why the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to launch the Canadian Business Resilience Network online.

The website shares information, news, tools and resources available for businesses during the pandemic.

Led by the Canadian Chamber and supported by the federal government, the program focuses on mitigating the impact of the pandemic on our economy and our communities by helping the business community drive Canada’s economic recovery.

It aims to:

Provide tools and supports through a dedicated website , to businesses in their business continuity efforts – from development to implementation;

Provide a consistent and reliable flow of accurate, up-to-date, authoritative information;

Work closely with government to ensure the right supports are in place and to be a conduit for information from the government to the private sector; and

Instil confidence in Canadian business and the economy.

“COVID 19 has provided us with an unprecedented challenge, but Canadians are resilient,” said Canadian Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer, Jackie King.

“The Canadian Business Resilience Network is about business and government stepping up together to make sure every Canadian business has the information it needs and a fighting chance to make it through.”

The CBRN brings together over 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, along with over 100 of Canada’s leading business and industry associations, including the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, as well as the support of partners such as Canada Life.

You can access the website here.