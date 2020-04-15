There are now 1561 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 44 new ones today.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 92, which is three more than yesterday’s numbers.

Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, Dr. Henry says 955 people have returned back to full health.

Close to 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.